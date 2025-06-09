Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Health Minister Meets Saudi Counterpart

Health Minister Meets Saudi Counterpart


2025-06-09 02:02:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al Jalajel at the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management in the Holy Sites.
The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, in addition to the key efforts made to serve the health and safety of pilgrims.
HE Al Mahmoud commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's significant efforts in serving the pilgrims, praising the level of organisation and comprehensive healthcare provided during the Haj season.

MENAFN09062025000067011011ID1109652494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search