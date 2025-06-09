403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Health Minister Meets Saudi Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met with the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al Jalajel at the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management in the Holy Sites.
The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, in addition to the key efforts made to serve the health and safety of pilgrims.
HE Al Mahmoud commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's significant efforts in serving the pilgrims, praising the level of organisation and comprehensive healthcare provided during the Haj season.
The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, in addition to the key efforts made to serve the health and safety of pilgrims.
HE Al Mahmoud commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's significant efforts in serving the pilgrims, praising the level of organisation and comprehensive healthcare provided during the Haj season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment