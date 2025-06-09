Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory To Elevate Toy Car Tracks


2025-06-09 02:01:19
PITTSBURGH , June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a fun and creative way to make bridges and other elevated roadways with toy car tracks," said an inventor, from West Covina, Calif., "so I invented the HOTWHEEL BRIDGE TRACKS. My design prevents the elevated tracks from shifting and falling, and it would make for more exciting and imaginative play."

The invention provides an improved way to construct elevated configurations or bridges using toy car tracks. In doing so, it offers a more practical alternative to piecing together track sections and suspending them off the floor on chairs, couches, tables, boxes, etc. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults.

The HOTWHEEL BRIDGE TRACKS invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Benny Castillo at 626-622-9378 or email [email protected].

*InventHelp is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Mattel, the manufacturer of Hot Wheels.

SOURCE InventHelp

