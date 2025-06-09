Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers Announces $200 Million Debt Financing And $65 Million Recapitalization For Leading U.S. Industrial Construction Firm

HOUSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Strategies LLC ( ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $200 million debt financing and $65 million recapitalization for one of the nation's oldest and largest full-service, multi-discipline industrial construction, fabrication, and maintenance firms. The financing consisted of a $25 million bank funded accounts receivable revolver and $175 Million in private lender funded term loans.

"This recapitalization includes $200 million in new debt financing and the conversion of approximately $65 million in related-party owner debt into preferred equity," said Tim Connolly, CEO of Corporate Strategies. "The result is a significantly strengthened balance sheet and enhanced liquidity, positioning the company to seize near-term growth opportunities both domestically and internationally."

With decades of experience executing complex industrial projects, the company performs all major construction disciplines in-house. Strategically located along the Gulf of Mexico, its headquarters features over 7,000 feet of waterfront access, enabling the safe construction and efficient global transport of large-scale infrastructure and energy modules.

The company also owns and operates one of the largest fabrication and logistics facilities in the Western Hemisphere dedicated to truckable and sealift module manufacturing and shipping. Its portfolio includes extensive real estate holdings, multiple North American fabrication facilities, and a substantial fleet of heavy equipment.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Connolly, CEO

Corporate Strategies LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 713-621-2737

About Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers

Since 1984, Corporate Strategies Merchant Bankers ( ) has served as the quarterback for small to medium size (SME) clients' asset-based commercial financing requirements. We provide strategic guidance and ready access to funds from banks as well as alternative non-bank and private lenders for loan amounts ranging from $2.5 million to $200 million. In the past 18 months alone, Corporate Strategies has acted as agent, lender, advisor, investor or participant in over $450 million in successfully closed and funded transactions. If your SME has been denied bank financing, call us now at 713 621 2737 or email [email protected] for alternative private funding sources ready to meet your business capital needs.

SOURCE Corporate Strategies, LLC

