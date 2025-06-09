Condado Tacos' New Margarita Lineup Boosts Sales By 20% -- And It's Not What You Expect
The Full Flavor Lineup
Starting at $9.50 a glass / $7 for Mock-a-Ritas
-
Strawberry Yuzu – A candy-finish twist on citrus and berry
Dragon Fruit Habanero – Sweet heat with a habanero sugar rim
Blood Orange Ginger – Bold, earthy, and bright
Prickly Pear Lavender – Floral, fun, and wildly unique
Mango Mint Jalape ñ o – Tropical with a gentle kick
Pineapple Express – Juicy pineapple with a sly cinnamon twist
"We're not just launching new margaritas - we're rewriting the playbook," said Joe Kahn, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Condado Tacos. "This lineup doesn't just elevate the bar program - it transforms it. Guests showed us they were ready for something wildly different, and these margaritas deliver exactly the kind of experience that makes the unusual your usual at Condado Tacos."
Proven Results
During the three-week test period in Michigan, guests ordered more drinks per visit, with the new margaritas contributing to an increase in total sales. Fan favorites included Strawberry Yuzu and Prickly Pear Lavender. Even Mock-a-Rita sales soared - proof that these flavors appeal broadly.
Order Your Way
Grab your crew to sample and share fearless flavors.
-
Margarita Flights – Three 8 oz pours starting at $14
Full Pitchers – Starting at $31.50 (house) / $34.50 (signature)
Mock-a-Ritas – Zero-proof, full-flavor drinks for $7
These margaritas don't just taste freshly fruit-forward - they look bold, too. Media assets feature the colorful new drinks surrounded by fresh ingredients, bright backdrops, and the bold, expressive art that defines the Condado Tacos brand.
For press inquiries, imagery, or interview requests, please contact Kristyn Wilson at [email protected] . You can also visit to find a location near you.
About Condado Tacos
Founded in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio, Condado Tacos is renowned for its craveable tacos, bold flavors, and build-your-own vibe. Rooted in creative expression and high-quality ingredients, Condado offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience that celebrates individuality-now serving burritos and fresh-fruit margaritas as bold as the brand itself-because tacos shouldn't have all the fun.
SOURCE Condado Tacos
