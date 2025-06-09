Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mastercard Economics Institute: Circular Fashion Is Sew On Trend

Mastercard Economics Institute: Circular Fashion Is Sew On Trend


2025-06-09 02:01:06
(MENAFN- 3BL) Mastercard Economics Institute

Secondhand, pre-loved, pre-owned, upcycled – no matter the stitch or state, the circular fashion market is gaining popularity, according to the Mastercard Economics Institute. Shoppers are increasingly choosing circular items across price points, driven by savings and environmental benefits. Increasing its relevance, the market may be more immune to policy and global trade impacts since new product creation is not involved, a key element that could further fuel consumer appeal.

In addition to gaining market share, circular fashion has different seasonality trends than the broader retail space and is concentrated in cities. Using aggregated and anonymized Mastercard data, these spending trends and impacts are explored in more detail as a key part of the online apparel sector.

Read the full report from the Mastercard Economics Institute

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

MENAFN09062025007202015466ID1109652478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search