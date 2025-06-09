Sustainable Indigenous Finance And The Collaboration For Innovation
The first US SIF Collaboration for Innovation will be launched during its Annual Forum in Washington, DC on June 25-27. Led by US SIF Board Member and Founder of First Peoples Worldwide, Rebecca Adamson, the collaboration will establish an investors and Indigenous Peoples' hub that combines investment acumen and academic rigor with a global Indigenous network for innovating Sustainable Indigenous Finance. The purpose of the Sustainable Indigenous Finance Collaboration is to provide practical analytics and evidence-based research (including quantitative and empirical evidence on Indigenous risks) and establish a safe creative space to translate Indigenous priorities (such as land rights, culture shelf determination, and FPIC), specifically through the lens of financial materiality.
Financial Materiality and Indigenous Peoples - A new report by US SIF, First Peoples, and ImpactARC, Sustainable Indigenous Finance: Investors and Indigenous Peoples, found that investors often overlook the potential adverse impacts on Indigenous peoples that can then result in significant business risks - from supply chain disruptions to land tenure disputes - and hence, affect financial performance.
Read more about all of this here -
