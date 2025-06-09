Recognition In The Workplace: Meet Gonzalo Romero

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

Hey! I'm Gonzalo Romero, and I've been leading digital security operations at GoDaddy Registry for the past five years. Alongside an incredible team, I help oversee a major contract between GoDaddy and the Colombian government to manage the country's ccTLD (“.CO”).

My role is all about ensuring compliance and keeping things secure; I handle the technical and human resources needed to meet every contractual requirement tied to risk and abuse management for the ccTLD. This includes key tech, operational and infosec aspects like contingency planning, business continuity, disaster recovery, incident response, as well as IT/cybersecurity audits.

It's a dynamic space, and working with such a talented team makes every challenge worth tackling. Keeping the“.CO” internet namespace safe and resilient is the goal, and we're always looking for ways to strengthen security and innovate.

Can you describe a project or initiative that you are particularly proud of?

Throughout my experience as the Risk and Security Manager for Colombia's ccTLD (“.CO”), my biggest challenge has been protecting its image and reputation through a zero-tolerance approach to abuse (DNS, content, CSAM) and malicious domain usage. It's a challenging task that requires constant monitoring, quick action, and strategic enforcement.

Despite the challenges and complexities, I've always had strong corporate backing, with full support in terms of people resources and expertise. This commitment makes a significant difference, allowing us to remain focused, proactive, and uphold the integrity of ".CO" as a trusted digital space.

How do you stay updated on the latest security threats and trends?

Digital security is paramount here at GoDaddy. Our Chief Information Security Officer is an exemplary leader, highly skilled in cybersecurity, and continuously motivates us to keep learning, stay ahead of industry trends, and refine our best practices in security and privacy management.

GoDaddy provides a robust set of online learning tools, news, key websites, and resources that allow us as IT and Infosec Engineers to stay informed and up to date. This continuous access to training ensures that we're always equipped with the latest knowledge to tackle emerging challenges and strengthen security across the organization. Furthermore, sites like Krebs on Security, Security Week, CSO Online, Dark Reading and The Hacker News are very useful as they offer several news and updated information on the digital security field.

Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

A few of my highly recommended books are: Atomic Habits, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and Mindset. Mindshift (from Coursera), Personal Development (from Skillshare) and LinkedIn Learning are extraordinary e-Learning platforms. Ted Talks and the Global Leadership Network are communities I personally follow closely for motivating, inspiring, mentorship and leadership related matters.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

One of the best things about GoDaddy's enterprise culture is the“all for one, and one for all” mentality.

Our corporate's Everyday Champions program is a great example of this culture in action. It's not just about recognition; it's about fostering growth, encouraging collaboration, and making sure everyone feels valued. When one person excels, the whole team benefits, creating an environment where people are motivated to contribute and push each other to new heights.

Beyond that, GoDaddy places a strong emphasis on investing in its employees as a central aspect of its corporate culture. Through leadership development programs, open feedback channels, and mentorship opportunities, the organization ensures its staff have the resources necessary for success. Growth isn't merely encouraged-it's an integral part of the company's DNA.

At the end of the day, it's all about inclusion, learning, and collective success; our enterprise culture isn't just something people talk about-it's something each of us feel every day:“when you win, we all are winning."

What activities do you do in your free time?

My favorite pastime is spending quality time with my family, whether we're cooking together at home or dining out at restaurants that serve delicious and healthy food. Along with my wife and three children, I'm passionate about reading and sports. I frequently swim and play squash, and enjoy walking, participating in 5K and 10K races, and scuba diving with my family. I visit the gym once a week for stretching, activation, and strengthening exercises, and I make a point to meditate daily, as well as practice yoga and pilates.

In the evenings, we often gather to watch series and movies, as well as soccer, tennis, motorsport, and basketball games. My wife is an NBA fan, and I love watching games with her.

In recent months, I've been dedicating more free time to researching and finding relevant and innovative AI books, platforms and resources to share with my children. I am convinced of the relevance of digital transformation and the beneficial, rational and appropriate usage of technology in the development and evolution of us as leading, thinking and responsible human beings for our future. Furthermore, driven by my deep love for the ocean and a desire to care for what gives us so much, I recently became a certified RAID diving instructor. It's a very personal achievement - one that speaks to who I am and also connects deeply with the values we live every day at GoDaddy: passion, purpose, and the constant drive to grow and make a difference.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

“Generosity is the mother of abundance." Giving-whether love, time, knowledge, or support-creates a ripple effect that leads to fulfillment and shared human success. The more we contribute, the more we build a world of love, empathy, awareness and opportunities.

