Austrian Artist Tina Blau (1845-1916) Fine Art At Clarke Auction

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- June 12th at 12om is single owner sale from descendants of Tina Blau, an Austrian artist who worked in the Impressionist style. Blau was the sole Jewish female artist of her generation to achieve professional recognition, which was notable given that women of this period were not permitted to attend art school. In lieu of a formal education, her lessons and travels took her from Munich to Italy, and she was extremely active even up to the last year of her life when she was residing in a sanatorium in Vienna. Paintings from the artist's teenage years that show her first forays into art under the tutelage of Antal Hanely will be sold alongside works that were executed in the months leading up to her passing, allowing one to gain a window into the progression of her style. In the decades after her death, paintings that were part of institutional collections were confiscated under the Nazi regime, making the family's retention of this vast group even more precious.In addition to this, a collection of ephemera written by French and German composers of the 18th and 19th century, including Claude Debussy and Richard Strauss will follow. Lastly is a number of dazzling vintage and antique jewelry pieces, many of which originate from Blau's native country. Amongst them are Austrian ducats and a gold and emerald bracelet by renowned goldsmith Louis Fiessler. The family was also in possession of a few fine timepieces, with a lady's Patek Phillipe watch and original purchasing papers retailed by Tiffany and Co. being one of the standout lots of the sale.We are pleased to offer over 50+ oil paintings, sketchbooks and historical ephemera up for auction this Thursday, June 12th starting at 12pm. In addition, we have a stunning collection of jewelry from the estate that is a must-see!

