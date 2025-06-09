Croquet for a Cause Event Chairs

Young families enjoying the evening

Beatty Page Cramer and Lloyd and Heather McAdams

THE SALVATION ARMY CROQUET FOR A CAUSE RAISES FUNDS TO SEND UNDERSERVED CHILDREN TO SUMMER CAMP

- Major James HallWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Croquet for a Cause: The Salvation Army 's Fundraiser at National Croquet Center Raises Over $40,000 for Camp KeystoneOn Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County transformed the pristine lawns of the National Croquet Center into a vibrant hub of generosity, hosting a spectacular fundraiser that raised over $40,000 to send underserved children to Camp Keystone. The event united young families and children for a day of croquet and community spirit in support of The Salvation Army's mission.The fundraiser, expertly led by event chairs Tally and Grace Walker alongside Warren and Hillary Van Heyst, showcased the power of community in action.“Bringing together such a fun crowd for croquet and a great cause was truly special,” said Grace Walker.“The Salvation Army's work for Camp Keystone is life-changing, and we're thrilled to support it.”Camp Keystone offers a safe, nurturing escape where children from low-income families build confidence, forge lifelong friendships, and develop skills to last a lifetime. Through exciting outdoor adventures like canoeing, swimming, and archery, plus leadership training for teens and specialized programs for at-risk youth, they discover a fresh perspective on life and unlock their potential. Each year over 150 kids from Palm Beach County participate in the camp where they can step beyond their neighborhoods, meet new friends and explore the great outdoors.“We're overjoyed by the community's response,” said Major James Hall of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.“Raising over $40,000 for Camp Keystone at the National Croquet Center shows what's possible when we unite for a shared purpose. These funds will give kids a summer of growth and joy.”The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County and its programs, please contact Michelle Rodriguez, Director of Development at 561.686.3530 and/or visit . Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.

