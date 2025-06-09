Pilgrims From Qatar Start Returning Home: Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the first batch of pilgrims from Qatar has begun returning to the homeland, starting Monday, via several convoys aboard Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines.

The ministry said in a statement Monday that the return of pilgrims from Qatar will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, while the arrival of all pilgrims will be completed on Wednesday, amid extensive arrangements and continuous monitoring by the Qatari Hajj Mission and its support units.

The ministry said that the Qatari Hajj Mission is providing the country's pilgrims with the utmost care and attention, ensuring their safety throughout their religious journey and until their safe arrival to the homeland.

Ibrahim Mohammed Al Nema, representative of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs in the Qatari Hajj Mission, emphasized that the pilgrims' return comes after they have completed the Hajj rituals with ease and peace, having spent the days of Tashreeq in Mina and performed the stoning of the Jamarat in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), whether on the 12th day of Dhul-Hijjah for those who were in a hurry or on the 13th day for those who delayed, based on the words of God Almighty: "But whoever hastens [to depart] within two days, there is no sin upon him; and whoever delays, there is no sin upon him - for him who fears God."

Al Nema noted that the Communications and Support Unit closely monitored the movement of pilgrims leaving Mina to perform the stoning of the Jamarat, communicating directly with the officials and coordinators of the Qatari Hajj Missions to ensure that pilgrims adhered to the scheduled times set by the Mission, and according to the specified routes that ensure smooth flow of movement and the safety of all.

He said that the unit also ensured field support for pilgrims through field teams of its members, who carried the banners of the Qatari Hajj Affairs Office.

This facilitated communication with pilgrims during their travels, particularly during the stoning of the Jamarat and their departure from Mina to Makkah Al Mukkaramah. This reflects the mission's commitment to providing continuous support to pilgrims throughout all stages of the rituals, including their safe return home.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Abdel Hadi, Head of the Medical Unit of the Qatari Hajj Mission, said that this year the Unit established a mobile medical ambulance unit (rotating ambulance).

This is a unique initiative consisting of mobile ambulance teams that accompany pilgrims as they leave the camps in Mina for the Jamarat.

These teams continue to accompany them during the stoning of the small, medium, and large Jamarat and until their return to the camp.

This is to ensure the safety of all pilgrims, especially women and the elderly.

He added that the medical unit established two fixed ambulance units on the Jamarat Road, equipped with all the necessary medical equipment to handle emergency cases.

He noted that the Unit also provided three paramedics equipped with the innovative HT Rescue Jacket, a miniature model of a mobile ambulance.

The mobile ambulance contains all the necessary equipment for rapid intervention in emergency situations, with direct communication and connectivity with the two fixed ambulance units, he added.

The three paramedics use electric scooters bearing the mission logo while accompanying the campaigns.

In the same context, the Coordination and Follow-up Unit and the Airport monitored the pilgrims' departure from Makkah Al Mukkaramah after completing the Farewell Tawaf, assisting them in facilitating their procedures at King Abdulaziz Airport and the Hajj Airport in Jeddah, in coordination with airlines to ensure smooth and seamless departure procedures.

These integrated efforts by the Qatari Hajj Mission and its supporting units convey an implicit message from the Qatari Hajj Mission that the Mission is with the pilgrims throughout their faith journey, wherever they might be, from the time they leave their homeland for the Holy Land, through the performance of their rituals, and until their safe return home after performing the fifth pillar of Hajj.