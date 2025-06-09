Farnek Achieves New Business Growth Worth Over AED 10 Million In UAE Hospitality Sector
Atlantis the Palm Dubai
According to Tamer Bishay, Director of Business Development at Farnek , the volume of contract wins underscores Farnek's strategic approach to business development, which is renowned for its innovative smart solutions, sustainability and value-driven FM market proposition.
"This is an exceptional performance, given we are not even halfway through the year. We have focused our efforts on the UAE's hospitality sector, given its rapid expansion and the integral role it plays in the UAE's economy. We have managed to increase our market share in this vertical sector considerably over the past months, and this bodes well for the second half of the year.
"Although the UAE hospitality sector is expanding at pace, competition is intense and hotels, residences, resorts and restaurants are always looking at ways to make their operations more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective without compromising on quality. Our fully trained, experienced and qualified staff can fulfil a variety of roles within the hospitality sector seamlessly."
Overall, Farnek has signed multiple new contracts with premier hospitality brands, including Kempinski, Sofitel, JW Marriott, Millennium, Emaar, Grand Hyatt, and Atlantis Dubai.
This new business growth follows an outstanding year in 2024 when Farnek secured new and retained hospitality contracts valued at AED 72 million mobilising 450 staff.
Farnek is a familiar service provider to most hospitality professionals in the UAE. Besides operational support, it is the preferred partner for Green Globe Certification, a premier worldwide sustainability certification developed especially for the travel and tourism industry. Farnek audits and assesses properties which have to comply with or exceed more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators.
Farnek has certified over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region, enabling members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million and more than two million cubic metres of water valued at approximately $5 million.
In addition, just last year, HITEK AI, Farnek's sister company, launched its Housekeeping Plus solution, a smart mobile application which provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for the hospitality sector. The app, designed specifically for hotels and resorts, streamlines housekeeping operations and automates workflow.
For more information, log on to .
About Farnek
Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.
With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment