Azizi-Led Delegation Departs For Tashkent Forum

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, traveled to Uzbekistan on Monday, leading a delegation to attend the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2025).

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the delegation, headed by Nooruddin Azizi, also includes Maulvi Ahmadjan Bilal, the General Director of Amari Companies.

The visit comes at the official invitation of the Uzbek government.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 4th International Investment Conference in Tashkent and to follow up on commitments and decisions made in previous discussions between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The TIIF 2025 is a key regional event focused on investment, held annually in various countries, with high-level representatives from over 100 countries attending.

Additionally, the ministry noted that, alongside the conference, there will be an exhibition showcasing Uzbekistan's domestic products.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation will also hold meetings with Uzbek officials and representatives from other nations to discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation.

