Leaders In The News: Siyata Mobile, Fubo, Lottery, Unusual Machines

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), and FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO). Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA): Aitan Zacharin“AI Powered Gaming and Productivity Apps at Early Stage of Explosive Growth”

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) recently announced a merger with Core Gaming, an emerging leader in mobile AI powered gaming and productivity apps generating $80 million revenues. During a recent interview on Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock livestream, CEO of Core Gaming Aitan Zacharin, discussed his company's AI-driven growth strategy in the $126 billion mobile gaming market. Aitan also discussed the company's growing pipeline of M&A growth opportunities in AI and mobile technologies.

Next Super Stock Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) CEO Interview:

Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) CEO Matthew McGahan:“Leading Digital Transformation of $340 Billion Global Lotto Market”

Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) is entering a transformational growth phase with it's pipeline of M&A growth opportunities in world-class sports and entertainment assets. During a recent interview on Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock livestream, (NASDAQ: LTRY) CEO Matthew McGahan discusses the company's billion dollar market opportunities leading the digital transformation of $340 Billion global lotto market and the upside potential of it's Sports, Concerts brands.

LTRY's M&A growth strategy parallels that of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) which built a wide ranging portfolio of internet business ranging from Expedia to Match Group and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) which is pursuing a similar strategy with it's acquisitions of UFC, WWE and other leading sports and entertainment assets.

Next Super Stock Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) CEO Interview:

Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC) CEO Allan Evans:”Pure Play on Growth of US Drone Market”

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE: UMAC) announced it has signed a lease for a 17,000-square-foot drone motor production facility in Orlando, Florida. The factory will significantly expand the company's domestic manufacturing capabilities. "This factory is a major milestone in our strategy to rapidly onshore drone component manufacturing," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. Motor deliveries from this facility are scheduled to begin in September 2025 facility is designed to support the production of high-performance brushless motors for First-Person View (FPV) and commercial drones.

Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC) CEO Interview:

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) CEO David Gandler:“Leader in Sports First Streaming”

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform

a multi-year partnership in which both sports streaming companies will distribute their owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other's U.S. platforms.

David Gandler,CEO of Fubo commented: "Adding DAZN's unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We're also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities”

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) CEO Interview:

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. .

About Wall Street Reporter's Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event:

Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Issuer sponsored content in this article includes: LTRY SYTA Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: