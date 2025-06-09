The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Timothy P. Neumann Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a career spanning over five decades, Timothy P. Neumann has become a cornerstone in the field of bankruptcy and financial restructuring law in New Jersey. As a partner at Broege Neumann Fischer & Shaver LLC since 1992, Mr. Neumann has dedicated his practice to assisting financially troubled individuals and businesses, guiding them through complex debt resolutions and legal challenges.

Mr. Neumann's expertise lies in navigating Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganizations and complex commercial litigation. His practice reflects a collaborative approach, often engaging with other professionals, such as criminal defense lawyers, environmental and tax attorneys, and forensic accountants, to address the multifaceted legal needs of his clients.

A graduate of New York University School of Law, Mr. Neumann earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, and graduated in the top 10% of his class. He is a recipient of the NYU Founders Day Award, a recognition for outstanding scholarship and academic achievement.

Mr. Neumann's success is underscored by the trust and respect he has garnered within the legal community. His clients are referred exclusively through other professionals or satisfied former clients, reflecting the reputation he has built for excellence, diligence, and compassion.

Beyond his professional practice, Mr. Neumann is deeply committed to serving his community. He provides pro bono legal services, which have been recognized by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey and Monmouth-Ocean Legal Services. As a mentor, he takes pride in fostering the growth of the next generation of legal professionals, sharing his knowledge and insights to inspire their success.

Looking ahead, Mr. Neumann remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering exceptional legal services. He aims to continue providing comprehensive solutions for his clients while contributing to the legal community through mentorship and pro bono efforts.

