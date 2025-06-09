The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Amy Schunemeyer, DPM As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NEW IBERIA, La., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Amy Schunemeyer, DPM is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Amy Schunemeyer, a distinguished podiatrist with over 25 years of experience, continues to excel in the field of podiatric medicine through her private practice, Feet First. Specializing in a comprehensive range of services, Dr. Schunemeyer provides exceptional care in general podiatric procedures, wound care and limb salvage, diabetic foot exams, sports injury treatment, and surgical interventions when necessary.

Dr. Schunemeyer began her academic journey at the University of Texas, focusing on chemistry and chemical engineering before earning her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree from Barry University, School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami Shores. She completed her residency in podiatry at Des Moines General Hospital and holds forefoot certification from the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Affiliated with several esteemed organizations, including the American Podiatric Medical Association, the Louisiana Podiatric Medical Association, and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, Dr. Schunemeyer is dedicated to advancing the field of podiatry. She is also a Diplomate of the American Wound Care Professionals Association and a member of the American Podiatric Surgery Association and the Iberia Medical Association.

Dr. Schunemeyer's commitment to quality patient care is central to her practice philosophy. She is passionate about employing a wide array of treatment options to achieve the best outcomes for her patients. Educating patients on foot health and fostering open dialogue about prevention and treatment are integral aspects of her approach to care.

In loving memory of her father, Mr. R.A. Blackwell, Jr., Dr. Schunemeyer continues to uphold the values of compassion and excellence in her practice. Her dedication to providing top-tier podiatric care remains steadfast as she serves the New Iberia community through her practice, Feet First.

