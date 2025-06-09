Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Valley National Bancorp To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-06-09 01:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) , the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's second quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: and archived on Valley's website through Monday, August 25, 2025.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at .

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Travis Lan
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
973-686-5007

