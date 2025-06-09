123Invent Inventor Develops Accessory To Store & Transport Cleaning Supplies
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and organized way to store and transport cleaning supplies," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the HANDYMAN 2. My design eliminates the hassle of running back and forth to get a particular cleaning product."
The invention provides an improved way to store and carry cleaning supplies. In doing so, it ensures various cleaning supplies are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers at home, maintenance personnel, janitorial services, and professional cleaning services.
The HANDYMAN 2 is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact James Trotter Jr. at 251-622-8109 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment