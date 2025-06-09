123Invent Inventor Develops Accessory To Store & Transport Cleaning Supplies

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and organized way to store and transport cleaning supplies," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the HANDYMAN 2. My design eliminates the hassle of running back and forth to get a particular cleaning product."

The invention provides an improved way to store and carry cleaning supplies. In doing so, it ensures various cleaning supplies are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers at home, maintenance personnel, janitorial services, and professional cleaning services.

The HANDYMAN 2 is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact James Trotter Jr. at 251-622-8109 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

