Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Agiloft To 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces In The Bay Area

The leader in CLM invests in employee experiences, from remote flexibility to professional development, driving both workplace satisfaction and exceptional customer outcomes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Agiloft as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area . This is the first time the company has been named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Agiloft has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces in the San Francisco Bay region.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay AreaTM List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 85,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform . Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

"Our philosophy has always been simple: when employees are supported, engaged, and empowered, they can deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers," said May Quock, VP of People Operations at Agiloft. "We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list. It is a reflection of our team's dedication and the meaningful culture we continue to build together."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

Earlier this year, Agiloft became CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work.® The certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Agiloft, resulting in 88 percent of employees saying that Agiloft is a great place to work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Agiloft believes great employee experiences drive superior customer experiences (EX=CX). The company offers a remote-first workplace, quarterly wellness days, Summer Fridays, and supports several employee resource groups. It also provides a strong personal and professional development program to help employees thrive.

To view the entire Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay AreaTM 2025 List, visit here . Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at agiloft/careers .

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the InsideTM to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 85,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work CertifiedTM , having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology .

To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work ModelTM help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best WorkplacesTM lists.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

