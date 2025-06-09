Volunteers Improve Access To Norris Area Trail System On National Trails Day

NORRIS, Tenn., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Trails Day on June 7, community volunteers gathered near Norris Lake to enhance access to the Norris Area Trail System (NATS) by building a new parking area near a key trailhead. The project supports growing interest in outdoor recreation throughout the 9 Lakes Region, which boasts hundreds of miles of hiking, biking, and blueway trails.

Volunteers worked throughout the day to clear land, lay gravel, and install signage-creating a more accessible and welcoming entry point for both hikers and cyclists exploring the scenic NATS trails.

Funding for the project was made possible through proceeds from the annual Poker Run event held each April, which supports trail development and maintenance efforts throughout the region.

"The 9 Lakes Region is home to some of Tennessee's most beautiful and diverse outdoor recreation areas," said Julie Graham, Executive Director for the 9 Lakes Tourism Council "With hundreds of miles of blueways, hiking, and cycling routes, our trails draw thousands of visitors every year, and the "trail angel" volunteers are essential in keeping them safe, accessible, and well-loved."

The Norris Area Trail System is one of several destinations being improved through local partnerships and community-led efforts that celebrate and protect the natural beauty of East Tennessee.

For more information on the NATS trails and outdoor adventures in the 9 Lakes Region, visit

About METTC

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting regional tourism across 16 counties in East Tennessee. METTC's mission is to strengthen local economies and celebrate the area's natural, cultural, and recreational resources by encouraging sustainable tourism development .

SOURCE Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED