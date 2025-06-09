123Invent Inventor Develops Odor Neutralizer And Cleaner For The Toilet

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy a pleasant smell in the bathroom with every flush," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the HONEY SMELLY SO GOOD. My design not only reduces odors, but it also helps clean and sanitize the toilet."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense a pleasant scent throughout the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners and sprays. As a result, it reduces odors and embarrassment. It also would clean and sanitize the toilet with every flush. The invention features a practical and refillable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms.

The HONEY invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Giselle Yekini at 713-592- 2338 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

