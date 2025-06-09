123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For A Paint Brush

PITTSBURGH , June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to suspend a paint brush from the interior of a paint can while working, so I invented the PAINTER'S HELPER. My design allows the bristles to remain within the moist environment of the paint can without the entire paint brush falling into the can of paint."

The invention provides an improved accessory for a paint brush. In doing so, it allows the user to easily suspend the brush from the interior of a paint can. As a result, it helps preserve the brush. It also helps reduce messes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for painters, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The PAINTER'S HELPER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Nicholas Schlund at 720-675-3717 or email [email protected] .

