Imre Introduces The AI Conversation Converter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The speed of AI adoption is unprecedented. Physicians are embracing AI in record numbers with 66% reporting using AI in their practice, nearly doubling from 38% in 2023."This is a profound landscape change," says Barbari. "It's an understatement to say marketers need to rethink their strategy: They need completely new tools. That's what drove our rapid development and deployment of the Imre Conversation Converter."

Imre Conversation Converter is the new DTC - and more

The Imre Conversation Converter establishes a completely new way to engage healthcare customers-effectively and efficiently-whether the focus is DTC, HCP, caregivers, or all three. While SEO-only brands are increasingly finding themselves shut out of the decision-making dialogue, the Imre Conversation Converter gives marketers the power to:

Establish how they're showing up to their customers today;Upgrade the brand's visibility and relevance, with precision targeting of the right customers at key decision moments; andEnsure they stay there.

The Imre Conversation Converter begins with an AI Conversation Activation, which scores a brand's current visibility and engagement in the new AI-curated landscape. Then it's time to enhance the brand conversation with strategy and content by uniquely harnessing AI technology channeled through Imre's 32 years of industry insight and expertise.

"The Conversation Converter starts with that critical barometer of where the brand stands now," says Barbari, "but the true power comes in giving marketers the ability to take back control of their brand narrative."

"AI is fundamentally altering how people search, learn, and make decisions," says Anna Kotis, President of Imre. "With the Conversation Converter, Imre now has the unique power to not only score and track brand visibility, but the power to shape it, and own a brand's relevance in the new customer conversations, delivering smarter engagement with greater ROI."

Imre is a performance-driven creative agency that connects people to brands for life's most important decisions. With roots 32 years deep in the worlds of digital, social, and PR, Imre is now a full-service agency-of-record (AOR) with an impressive roster of launch and lifecycle brands (including both HCP and DTC), led by a team of seasoned launch experts. Imre's innovative approaches span across creative, brand strategy, omnichannel marketing, AI optimization, influencer, paid media, and the latest in data and analytics. The agency maintains offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, and is an LGBTQ-founded company.

