Tara Media, Targetsmart Announce Adnan Mohamed As Senior Director Of Political Sales

Adnan Brings Extensive Campaign, Political Strategy Experience to TargetSmart's Sales Team

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tara Media , a full-service digital marketing agency that delivers data-driven campaigns across today's most impactful channels, and TargetSmart , the leading provider of political data for campaigns and advocacy organizations, announced Adnan Mohamed as the new Senior Director of Political Sales.

Adnan is a seasoned political strategist, bringing over a decade of experience leading high-level campaigns with him. He served in senior roles during the 2020 presidential cycle, including National Political Director for Beto O'Rourke, Deputy National Political Director for Seth Moulton, Voter Activation Director for Joe Biden's coordinated campaign in Virginia and numerous other campaigns. Most recently, he led national political ad sales at Cox Media, specializing in voter targeting and media optimization.

"We are thrilled to have Adnan join our team, working hand in hand with our new CEO Liz Walters" said Tom Bonier, CEO of The Tara Group and TargetSmart Senior Advisor. "Adnan's extensive experience across campaigns, party leadership, and Capitol Hill and his understanding of the political landscape uniquely positions him to spearhead our efforts to enhance Democratic communications as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings."

In his new role, Adnan will work collaboratively across Tara Media and TargetSmart to leverage the full breadth of Tara Group's expertise and resources - including the TargetSmart Media Buying Platform - to expand our data offerings and strengthen our communications infrastructure for Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations nationwide. Adnan will also oversee Tara Media's political advertising portfolio, guiding strategy, innovation, and client partnerships as the 2026 and 2028 election cycles take shape.

"Tara Media is at the forefront of a new era in political advertising," said Adnan . "What sets this firm apart is its ability to combine robust proprietary data, advanced AI models, and deep behavioral market insights-all under one roof. Having a centralized platform that can execute across all forms of digital buying, from CTV to programmatic display, gives campaigns an unmatched advantage. Tara Media is uniquely positioned to redefine how political messages are delivered and how voters are engaged in this evolving media ecosystem."

SOURCE TargetSmart

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED