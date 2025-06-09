Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Unveils The Imperial Sky Villa: A Legendary Tribute To Elvis Presley's Legacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Formerly known as the Tuscany Sky Villa, the Imperial Sky Villa is more than a name change-it's a living, breathing piece of Las Vegas history. Originally built atop the hotel when it opened in 1969, this area was once home to Elvis' suite-known as the "Elvis Presley Suite"-where the King himself lived during his legendary Vegas residency. This very space once housed Elvis' bed, making it a true landmark for fans of the King.

Spanning an impressive 13,200 square feet , the Imperial Sky Villa is a masterpiece of luxury living. Originally constructed as part of the iconic Sky Villas in 1995 for $60 million ($126 million in today's dollars)-the Sky Villa now combines grand design with a deep reverence for Elvis Presley. Guests are invited to walk in his footsteps, surrounded by a curated visual homage and plaques that tell the story of his unforgettable Las Vegas years-from his first performance at the International Hotel in 1969 to his legendary "Aloha from Hawaii" press conference.

Inside, the Imperial Sky Villa boasts multiple bedrooms, expansive living and dining areas perfect for entertaining, and spa-inspired bathrooms that evoke timeless elegance. Guests can soak in panoramic views of the city skyline-a nod to the famed Skyroom Lounge (later known as the Crown Room) that once drew the global "who's who" for its exclusive amenities and unparalleled views of Las Vegas.

"The Imperial Sky Villa represents more than just a spectacular retreat-it's a genuine connection to the magic that made Elvis Presley a global icon," said Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. "Guests are truly standing where the footsteps of the King once reigned, immersed in his spirit and legacy. At Westgate, we're proud to continue setting the standard for legendary experiences where luxury and history intersect."

This relaunch also highlights Westgate's legacy of providing legendary experiences and entertainment. From whimsical Theme Suites like the Christmas Suite and Day of the Dead Suite to party-ready High Roller Suites and the most exclusive Sky Villas , Westgate remains the ultimate destination for unforgettable stays in Las Vegas. As the home of the largest race and sports book in the world, world-class dining, and a rich entertainment history, Westgate continues to honor the icons who made Vegas the Entertainment Capital of the World.

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Located just one block from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino boasts a rich entertainment history, including the largest race and sports book in the world, world-class dining, a full-service spa, and luxurious accommodations. From the newly reimagined Imperial Suite to the iconic Sky Villas, Westgate continues to redefine legendary hospitality and entertainment.

