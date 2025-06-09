Pediatric Nursing Certification Board Celebrates 50 Years Of Advancing Pediatric Nursing With Significant Contributions To Partner Organizations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To commemorate this significant milestone, PNCB invites the nursing community and stakeholders to watch a special video highlighting its rich history and recognizing the trailblazers who have shaped the organization over the past 50 years. The video is available online.

The Pediatric Nursing Certification Board celebrates five decades of leadership in the evolution of pediatric nursing.

In recognition of the vital role its partner organizations have played in advancing pediatric nursing, PNCB is honored to announce significant anniversary gifts.

Presented at PNCB's 50th Anniversary Reception on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Chicago, IL, in conjunction with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) Annual Conference:



Association of Faculties of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (AFPNP): A $100,000 gift was presented by PNCB, recognizing AFPNP's crucial role in shaping the future of pediatric nursing by supporting faculty and promoting high-quality interprofessional education through inclusiveness, quality healthcare education, and a platform for discussion and research. PNCB proudly shared the stage during its anniversary celebration with current AFPNP President Dr. Asma A. Taha and President-elect Dr. Deborah Busch.



National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP): PNCB was delighted to present a $200,000 gift to Dr. Daniel Crawford, NAPNAP President, and James Wendorf, NAPNAP Executive Director, acknowledging NAPNAP's leadership and indispensable resource status in pediatric advanced practice nursing. This contribution supports NAPNAP's mission of optimizing the health and well-being of all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults and empowering a community of pediatric experts, advancing the pediatric nursing profession and promoting health equity and quality pediatric care.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP): PNCB welcomed Dr. Susan J. Kressly, AAP President, to the stage to receive a $50,000 contribution to the AAP to further its critical work in preventing pediatric suicide and addressing social media use and pediatric mental well-being. PNCB looks forward to evolving this work with the AAP to ensure children and adolescents receive the best possible mental health care.

PNCB continued its gift recognition at PNCB's 50th Anniversary Reception, held in conjunction with the Society of Pediatric Nurses (SPN) 2025 Annual Conference in Anaheim, CA, on May 1, 2025.

PNCB presented a $150,000 gift to SPN's President, Dr. Jennifer Baird, acknowledging SPN's dedicated efforts to champion the pediatric nursing specialty through promoting high standards in learning, scientific inquiry, and practice grounded in evidence.

Reflecting on five decades of leadership and collaboration, Scott Meskimen, CPNP-PC, PMHS, PNCB Board Chair-elect and Treasurer, shared his perspective on this golden anniversary,

"For 50 years, PNCB has been the leader in certifying pediatric nursing professionals, ensuring they possess the specialized knowledge and skills necessary to provide competent care. Our golden anniversary is a testament to the dedication and expertise of pediatric nurses and nurse practitioners who strive to provide the highest quality care. We are honored to celebrate this milestone alongside our esteemed partner organizations and to support their vital work in advancing the health and well-being of children."

PNCB expresses its deep appreciation for the ongoing support of the Association of Faculties of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Society of Pediatric Nurses.

About PNCB

PNCB is the largest and most essential organization for the certification, continuing education, and competency development of nursing professionals who provide care for children, adolescents, and young adults. The organization's mission is to be a driving force for quality in pediatric nursing globally. Since 1975, PNCB has been setting the standard for pediatric nursing excellence. PNCB has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work® company for three consecutive years. For more information visit PNCB.

