White Cloud Therapeutic Services Acquired By Strategic Healthcare Buyer St. James RVA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded and led by Dr. Joseph A. Garcia, WCTS built a reputation for its client-centered, humanistic model of care. The practice serves a diverse client base through in-person and telehealth counseling, offering individual, couples, and family therapy. WCTS's culture of clinician support and self-care has created a uniquely supportive environment for both clients and staff.

"Dr. Garcia is proud of the business he built and especially the opportunity to provide compassionate, individualized mental health care while also providing education, support, and a collaborative environment for other clinicians," said a WCTS representative.

Ready to step away from business ownership to focus on individual counseling and personal pursuits, Garcia looked to Viking Mergers & Acquisitions for help.

"I am very pleased with the great buyer Viking found and am confident they are committed to providing excellent care to the WCTS staff and its patients," said Garcia.

The principal of St. James RVA recognized WCTS as a well-run practice with a strong culture in an underserved region. He saw an opportunity to align it with his existing companies, creating room for continued growth and new opportunities for the WCTS team.

Viking M&A Senior Advisor David Bogart, who facilitated the deal alongside Associate Advisor Devak Patel, shared: "It was a pleasure working on this transition. Dr. Garcia built something truly special at White Cloud, and we're thrilled to have found a buyer who shares that same passion for people and purpose."

The acquisition positions WCTS for continued growth while preserving the values and mission that have defined the practice since its inception.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions