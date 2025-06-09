Ketamine Academy To Launch Spravato® Fasttrack: An 8-Week, Live Spravato® (Esketamine) Implementation Program

Spravat (esketamine) FastTrack Program by Ketamine Academy

Live, step-by-step program to help clinics get certified, operational, and reimbursed for Spravato®-without the usual delays or confusion.

- Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNAORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Ketamine Academy announced the launch of SpravatoFastTrack, a cohort-based training and implementation system that equips outpatient mental-health and IV ketamine clinics to add FDA-approved Spravato(esketamine) nasal spray services in just 90 days. Enrollment is now open for the inaugural 20-seat cohort beginning June 24, 2025.SpravatoFastTrack combines twice-weekly live workshops, step-by-step checklists, SOPs, and on-demand expert support to guide practices through REMS certification, staff credentialing, procurement, storage, billing, and payer contracting. Participants also receive a 90-Day Credential-Ready Guarantee.“Clinicians know Spravatocan change lives, but the complexity of regulatory and billing requirements stops most practices from providing this amazing service,” said Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, founder and lead instructor of the Ketamine Academy. "Our new FastTrack programs hands them the roadmap and my team serves as their pit crew so they can focus on patient care, not paperwork.”Market Need● More than 21 million U.S. adults battle major depression each year; up to one-third have treatment-resistant depression (TRD).● While Spravatois FDA-cleared for TRD, fewer than 15% of IV-ketamine clinics currently offer it, largely due to REMS, DEA, and payer-compliance hurdles.Program Highlights. 8 weeks of live, interactive instruction with Spravatoclinicians, coders, and revenue-cycle experts. Comprehensive implementation program covering credentialling, REMS, facility prep, billing, coding, revenue cycle management, and inventory. Template library: prior-auth packets, controlled-substance logbooks, billing, RCM, policy language. Billing playbooks for buy-and-bill vs. specialty-pharmacy pathways in Medicare and major commercial plans. Private peer community and 72-hour Q&A desk for real-time problem-solvingClinics completing the program can expect a positive return on investment (ROI) by caring for a single Spravatopatient. Additional information can be found on their SpravatoFastTrack enrollment page , or Ketamine Academy's latest blog post .

