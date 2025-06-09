Comfort Keepers Expands Partnerships With Local Healthcare Providers To Improve Continuity Of Senior Care

- Jim Winn, President of Comfort Keepers of Southern New Jersey

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of Southern New Jersey is pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with local healthcare providers across the region to enhance the continuity of care for seniors transitioning between medical facilities and home. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between clinical treatment and in-home support , reducing hospital readmissions and improving health outcomes for older adults.

As part of this expansion, Comfort Keepers is working closely with physicians, discharge planners, home health agencies, and rehabilitation centers to create more seamless care transitions. The goal is to ensure that once seniors return home, they have the necessary support in place to follow care plans, attend follow-up appointments, and maintain a safe, healthy lifestyle.

“Our partnerships with local healthcare providers are about one thing-continuity,” said Jim Winn, President of Comfort Keepers of Southern New Jersey.“When a senior leaves the hospital or a skilled nursing facility, the care shouldn't stop. We work alongside healthcare teams to make sure the recovery continues at home with the right care, at the right time.”

Comfort Keepers' specially trained caregivers assist with medication reminders, mobility support, meal preparation, and personal care, ensuring that the care recommended by physicians is followed through on a daily basis. These expanded partnerships also allow healthcare professionals to refer patients directly to Comfort Keepers, streamlining the process for families and ensuring timely care.

This initiative is part of Comfort Keepers' broader mission to deliver client-focused, personalized care that empowers seniors to live independently while supporting families through every stage of the aging process.

