Nominations Now Open For 2025 DBIA College Of Fellows

DBIA is shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time.

DBIA Fellows Class of 2024. Photo by Robb McCormick Photography ()

Prestigious designation reserved for top 2% of Designated Design-Build Professionals®

- Jeffrey L. Gagné, PE, FDBIAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is now accepting nominations for its 2025 College of Fellows class. The Fellow designation is DBIA's highest honor, recognizing Designated Design-Build Professionalswho have demonstrated exceptional leadership and contributions to the design-build industry.Nominations are due by July 7, 2025. Final application materials must be submitted by July 14, 2025.“As a DBIA Fellow, I'm committed to advocating for design-build excellence, promoting collaboration and integration across our industry and helping advance DBIA's mission through education, service and leadership,” said Jeffrey L. Gagné, PE, FDBIA.Fellows represent the top 2% of DBIA's certified professionals and are selected based on their contributions to advancing DBIA best practices and the broader design-build community. Eligible candidates must have:. A minimum of 10 years as a DBIA-certified professional,. At least 10 years of continuous DBIA membership,. At least 10 years of design-build experience post-certification,. And an official nomination.Selected Fellows will be inducted during DBIA's Design-Build Conference & Expo in November.Learn more about eligibility and submit a nomination.Get to know DBIA's current Fellows .

