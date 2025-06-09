Canada Will Never Be America - New Song For Canada Day

Visit SongsAboutCanada

A new song by CW & the Motormen promotes Canada as a free and independent nation just in time for Canada Day on July 1.

- CWVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new song – Canada Will Never Be America - by CW & the Motormen celebrates Canada as a free and independent nation in time for Canada Day on July 1.Canada Will Never Be America is at SongsAboutCanada and is available on Spotify, YouTube, Tidal and other streaming apps.The song celebrates the culture, history, rights, freedom, and contributions of all democracies including Greenland.“Canada and America have a longstanding friendship based on mutual respect for our democratic institutions,” says songwriter CW.“Sometimes it's useful to remind people of this history.”Canada Will Never Be America mentions France sending the Statue of Liberty to the U.S. as well as reference to Greece as a founder of democracy representing fundamental values.CW says,“The vast majority of Americans believe in these values, however politicians have a way of interpreting their mandates in curious ways. All democracies deserve respect.”Canada Will Never Be America has been released at SongsAboutCanada and is available on Spotify, YouTube, Tidal and other streaming apps.Other songs celebrating Canada include Canada-Give a Cheer!, Canada Awaits and many other tunes about Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Vancouver Island and more.Visit SongsAboutCanada for a uniquely Canadian experience!

CW & the Motormen

CW & the Motormen

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.