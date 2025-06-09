123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Hand Truck Dolly
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hand truck dolly that would provide convenience especially for individuals who have issues bending," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs. Colo., "so I invented the NO BEND HAND TRUCK DOLLY. My adjustable design eliminates the need to bend to position items on the bottom standard shelf of a hand truck."
The invention provides an improved design for a hand truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle to use the bottom shelf. It also increases maneuverability, convenience, independence, and safety. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is easy to use, and it is ideal for individuals who cannot bend due to balance/equilibrium problems, dizziness, body aches, back problems, etc.
The NO BEND HAND TRUCK DOLLY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Monica Key at 719-259-9939 or email [email protected] .
