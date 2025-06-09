Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stagwell (STGW) CEO And Chairman Mark Penn To Host Ask Me Anything (AMA) On Reddit To Discuss The Future Of Marketing


2025-06-09 01:00:54
How to Access the AMA

Interested parties can join the conversation by creating a Reddit login and navigating to the /r/marketing sub-Reddit between 3:00 – 4:00pm ET on Thursday, June 12th.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .

Contact
 Ben Allanson
[email protected]

