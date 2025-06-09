Martin Scorsese Honors The Dalai Lama At Tribeca Festival

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Held at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, the afternoon was a featured stop on the Compassion Rising World Tour - a global initiative led by the International Campaign for Tibet. The event brought together members of the Tibetan community in New York and New Jersey, the Tribeca film community and an inspiring circle of filmmakers, cultural leaders and changemakers.

The program celebrated the Dalai Lama's lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, and human dignity.

"I want to begin by sending my best wishes to His Supreme Holiness the Dalai Lama on the upcoming occasion of his 90th birthday on July 6th. He's the reason we're all here today," said Martin Scorsese, reflecting on the Dalai Lama's extraordinary legacy.

The Compassion Rising World Tour was launched to honor the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday by igniting a worldwide wave of compassion, courage, and conscience. Through a growing series of tour stops in cities around the world, the movement strives to inspire individuals and communities to carry forward His Holiness's vision of a more just, connected and humane world.

This campaign also invites audiences to learn more about the Dalai Lama – spiritual leader, global peace icon, and, in his own words, "a simple Buddhist monk." His remarkable journey from a small village in Tibet to the world stage has been defined by compassion, resilience, and a lifelong dedication to the service of humanity.

Friday's program featured traditional Tibetan music and dance, appearances by Martin Scorsese, Michael Imperioli, Thelma Schoonmaker, Ellen Lewis and Jane Rosenthal, as well as a special 35mm screening of Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated 1997 film, Kundun, portraying the true story of the Dalai Lama's early life.

This Tribeca gathering signals the beginning of tributes, artistic homages, and personal reflections as people around the globe prepare to celebrate His Holiness's milestone birthday on July 6, 2025 . In recognition of the occasion, the Central Tibetan Administration has declared 2025 the Year of Compassion.

His birthday will spark a year of global celebration, encouraging people from all walks of life to come together as his powerful legacy lights up our world. From cities to small towns, people everywhere are invited to harness the power of compassion, connection, and shared humanity. Learn more at CompassionRising and join the movement to be part of something transformative. #CompassionRising #DalaiLama90

