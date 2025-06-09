Fuse Welcomes Esteemed Former Nuclear And National Security Officials To Advisory Board

Advisory Board Includes Senior Officials from U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the National Security Agency, and the Department of Justice

Seasoned Leaders Come Together in Mission to Accelerate World's Transition to Fusion Energy and Safeguard Humankind

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse , a leading U.S.-based fusion company, today announced the addition of several new advisory board members who will support the company's mission to deliver next-generation radiation effects testing and accelerate the commercialization of fusion energy. The group comprises former senior officials from the U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the National Security Agency, and the Department of Justice.

"Welcoming this exceptional group of advisors marks a pivotal moment for Fuse," said JC Btaiche, Founder and CEO of Fuse. "Their deep expertise in national security and defense will help ensure that the United States maintains its strategic edge, deterrence capabilities, and exceptional warfighter support. At the same time, their guidance will be instrumental as we lay the groundwork for the commercialization of fusion energy - an essential step toward a more secure and sustainable energy future."

The advisory board will play a key role in strengthening Fuse's engagement with the U.S. Government agencies and informing the company's strategic expansion of its facilities in service of a wide range of applications for the U.S. defense systems - from deterrence to warfighter support. Advisors include:



Admiral (ret.) Charles "Chas" Richard, Former USSTRATCOM Commander: Admiral Richard was responsible for one of 11 Unified Commands under the Department of Defense and also previously served as the Commander, Submarine Forces. USSTRATCOM is responsible for the global command and control of U.S. strategic forces to meet decisive national security objectives, providing a broad range of strategic capabilities and options for the President and Secretary of Defense. On joining Fuse, Admiral Richard remarked, "All US defense platforms, from strategic to conventional, must be prepared to operate in a battlespace that could include nuclear effects, especially as China dramatically expands its strategic arsenal. Fuse's radiation-as-a-service is essential for meeting this massive demand while also advancing on the path to fusion as a near-limitless energy source."

Bill Crowell, Former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency: At the NSA, Crowell held a series of senior positions in operations, analysis, strategic planning, research and development, and finance. Following his extensive U.S. government service, Crowell transitioned to leadership positions in the private sector, including serving as President and CEO of Cylink Corporation, a publicly traded company. He has since become a prominent venture capitalist at Alsop Louie Partners, focusing on investments in cybersecurity and space technologies. About Fuse, Crowell remarked, "Throughout my life, I have been driven by a commitment to protect our nation while advancing technological innovation. Joining Fuse as an advisor is an opportunity to tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges - harnessing fusion energy for a sustainable future. I am honored to contribute my experience to this vital mission."

Greg Dahlberg, Former Secretary of the Army (Acting) and Under Secretary of the Army, former senior staff member of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and former Lockheed Martin SVP for Washington Operations: Dahlberg has nearly 40 years of high-level experience in federal budgeting, congressional legislation, executive management and military affairs. Dahlberg remarked, "Fuse's radiation-as-a-service mission is both urgent and transformative. Modern radiation testing and hardening are 'must have' elements for all next-generation strategic systems, including the new space-based missile defense shield that is being fast-tracked by this administration. The new advancements that Fuse has developed to enhance the resiliency of these key national defense platforms will contribute significantly to our national security." Amy Kurren, General Counsel of Gecko Robotics, Former Head of USG Legal at Palantir, DAAG Department of Justice: As Head of Government, Legal at Palantir, Kurren led a 21-person team, overseeing all legal, contractual, and regulatory matters for the company's U.S. Government business. Her tenure at the Department of Justice spanned over six years, including roles as Deputy Associate Attorney General, Senior Counsel, and Trial Attorney. Kurren remarked, "Fuse is uniquely positioned to help the United States lead in the race for fusion energy, while delivering critical national security solutions and upholding the highest standards of security. I'm excited to advise Fuse in its journey to becoming the next nuclear security prime."

About Fuse

Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation is accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy by securing clean, reliable, global energy abundance while also ensuring the U.S. and Allied competitiveness through nuclear effects testing.

SOURCE Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED