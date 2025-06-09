Bogotá At FIEXPO: A Commitment To Development Through Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOGOTA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogotá is strengthening its position as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) with its strategic participation in FIEXPO Latin America 2025, the most important event in the sector in the region, taking place from June 9 to 12 at the Costa Rica Convention Center in San José.

This international gathering connects key decision-makers from the MICE ecosystem with destinations and specialized suppliers from Latin America and around the world. Bogotá's participation is a key opportunity to showcase its robust infrastructure - including over 400 event venues - its global connectivity through El Dorado Airport, the most connected hub in Latin America, and its strong business and institutional ecosystem that supports the hosting of high-impact events.

“Bogotá comes to FIEXPO with a clear purpose: to build connections that drive the development of our city through the transformative power of events. More than sharing what we've accomplished, we're here to shape what's next,” said Luisa Fernanda Vásquez, Director of the Bogotá Convention Bureau, a strategic unit of Invest in Bogotá.

Over the four days of the fair, the Bogotá delegation - led by the Bogotá Convention Bureau and its Senior Officer, Luz Aida Salcedo - will hold business meetings with international associations, event organizers, and specialized media outlets.

Bogotá's presence at FIEXPO Latin America 2025 reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the MICE tourism sector as a driver of economic development and job creation.



Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District, aimed at facilitating foreign investment, attracting world-class meetings and events, and fostering a high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to support the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life in the Bogotá Region - positioning it as the preferred destination to do business in Latin America.

The Bogotá Convention Bureau is part of Invest in Bogotá and is responsible for promoting the Bogotá Region in both local and international markets as a world-class destination for meetings and events. Its mission is to attract congresses, conventions, incentive travel, and other events to the city.

