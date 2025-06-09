U.S. Career Institute's Online High School Program Awarded MSCHE Accreditation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) designation recognizes program excellence and adherence to education standards and regulations.

- Megan Bowen, High School DirectorFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Career Institute, a leading distance education provider, offering high school education and in-demand career training certificate and associate degree programs, has been awarded Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) accreditation for its high school program. This designation recognizes program excellence and adherence to education standards and regulations.The Middle States Commission on Higher Education ( is a global institutional accreditor recognized by the United States Secretary of Education. As an accreditor and member of the regulatory triad, MSCHE assures students and the public of the educational quality for its over 500 institutions of higher education. The Commission's accreditation process ensures institutional accountability, self-appraisal, improvement, and innovation through peer review and the rigorous application of standards within the context of institutional mission."We are honored to be recognized by both DEAC and MSCHE, which is a testament to our continued commitment to academic excellence and supporting our students' educational and professional aspirations" commented Megan Bowen, High School Director at U.S. Career Institute.As an MSCHE accredited institution, U.S. Career Institute and the students it serves benefit from:.Proven high-quality education.Continuous program assessment and improvement.Increased institutional credibility and trust.Easier facilitation of transfer creditsU.S. Career Institute's online, self-paced high school program is designed specifically for the distance learner, enabling them to choose from general education or one of five in-demand career pathways in healthcare, business, paralegal services, fitness, or veterinary sciences. Our diverse student population is filled with individuals at various stages in their lives, all seeking one common goal – greater access to high-quality education and a fresh start in their respective career journeys.Learn more: Online high school“Earning a high school education is often the first step toward entering one of many in-demand career fields,” Janet Perry, VP of Academics and Compliance at U.S. Career Institute said.“But not all high school programs are created equal, and choosing a non-accredited program can pose many challenges. That's one of the many reasons we take our accreditation and curriculum development so seriously. Our DEAC accredited, and now MSCHE accredited, high school program is a great option for students who are seeking an alternative path to earning their high school diploma. And even better, they can easily transition from high school into one of our certificate or associate degree programs to kickstart their new careers.”About U.S. Career InstituteOffering high quality, affordable and career-focused distance education, U.S. Career Institute has helped thousands enrich their lives and reach their career goals. Weston Distance Learning, U.S. Career Institute's parent company, has 40 years of experience in distance education, beginning in 1981. In addition to Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation for its high school program, all of U.S. Career Institute's program levels are accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. Because of this, USCI's curriculum, faculty, administrative procedures, and policies are frequently reviewed to ensure that USCI continues to meet high standards of quality and service. For more information on U.S. Career Institute, please visit

Holly Cook

U.S. Career Institute

+1 970-282-6357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.