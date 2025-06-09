Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Doximity, Inc. To Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Doximity caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material information concerning the Company's business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants repeatedly touted the Company's business prospects and the sustainability of the Company's revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions on the Company and Doximity's reliance on "upselling" products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers to sustain the Company's performance and future growth.
If you currently own DOCS and purchased prior to February 9, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
