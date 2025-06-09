Rubin And Rudman's John Mcgivney Named A 2025 Top 20 Managing Partner By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

As a litigator, McGivney has tried nearly 40 cases in state and federal trial courts in addition to arbitrating many civil litigation matters. He has also briefed or argued over 25 civil appeals in the Supreme Court of the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and the Massachusetts Appeals Court. He has settled thousands of cases for both plaintiffs and defendants. He also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Massachusetts.

McGivney is responsible for greatly expanding Rubin and Rudman's pro bono and community involvement in numerous non-profit and charitable organizations and is currently a member of the Association for Conflict Resolution. He is a former Director of the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Boston College Law School Alumni Council. McGivney is also passionate about mentoring and coaching young lawyers and devotes significant time to this work.

In addition to receiving last year's inaugural Top 20 Managing Partners award, McGivney was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's Hall of Fame list in 2024. He has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for Insurance Law and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants (2008-2025) and was named "Lawyer of the Year" in Boston in 2022. He has been recognized annually in Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers, Civil Litigation since the publication's first edition in 2022. He received his A.B, magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .