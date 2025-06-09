South African Cat Welfare Groups Join Forces To Promote Alley Cat Rescue's Feral Fix Challenge Across Country

MT. RAINIER, Md., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cats of South Africa, a coalition of cat welfare groups in South Africa, is advancing Alley Cat Rescue's Feral Fix Challenge by recruiting participation from veterinarians across the country.

The Feral Fix Challenge is a global event that invites veterinarians to get involved with community cat management by providing low-cost or free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations for free-roaming cats. The goal of the Challenge is to save feral cats from shelter euthanasia, starvation, and disease by humane population management. The grand total of cats spayed or neutered as a result of the yearly Challenge so far is over 470,000.

Cats of South Africa has designated July as "Feral Fix Month" to coincide with Mandela Day (July 18th) and the umbrella group is encouraging veterinarians to be part of the Feral Fix Challenge throughout July through multi-channel awareness campaigns. Veterinarians can join by Emailing [email protected] .

Cats of South Africa co-founder, Niki Moore, explains the reason for its heightened Feral Fix efforts this year: "This last kitten season has been one of the worst ever for us...We are now seeing kittens in mid-winter, which we have never seen before. This is making sterilization more urgent than ever."

Cats of South Africa's organizers believe that Mandela Day is a fitting time to focus on helping cats because Nelson Mandela was a champion of action for progress. He also was known to have a soft spot for cats.

The 2025 cycle of the Feral Fix Challenge is already seeing a new record-breaking level of veterinarian participation, with clinics in the U.S. and several other countries, including South Africa, having officially registered. Alley Cat Rescue expects Cats of South Africa's Feral Fix Month to add a significant number of South African participants to that total and, consequently, have a greater positive impact on outdoor cats and cat populations in the country.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of cats. For more information, visit their website .

SOURCE Alley Cat Rescue, Inc.

