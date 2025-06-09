123Invent Inventor Develops Convenient Bag Holder
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a bag open when doing yardwork or collecting garbage," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the BAG HOLDER. My design eliminates the hassle of the bag falling or closing in on itself."
The invention provides an effective way to hold a bag open for filling with yard debris, leaves, garbage, etc. In doing so, it ensures the bag remains open while filling. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, campers, RV enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it can fold for easy storage when not in use.
The BAG HOLDER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Thomas Pena at 817- 247-8847 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment