123Invent Inventor Develops Convenient Bag Holder

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a bag open when doing yardwork or collecting garbage," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the BAG HOLDER. My design eliminates the hassle of the bag falling or closing in on itself."

The invention provides an effective way to hold a bag open for filling with yard debris, leaves, garbage, etc. In doing so, it ensures the bag remains open while filling. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, campers, RV enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it can fold for easy storage when not in use.

The BAG HOLDER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Thomas Pena at 817- 247-8847 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

