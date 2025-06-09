SVA Architects Honored With Six Gold Nugget Awards Of Merit

Architectural Firm Recognized for Diverse Affordable Housing Communities

Images here

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelling in one of the world's top architectural design competitions, SVA Architects has earned six Gold Nugget Awards of Merit this year. The Gold Nugget Awards program recognizes outstanding design, planning, and development of residential and commercial spaces across the United States and internationally. This year's award ceremony will be on Wednesday, June 11 at the Westin Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, CA. The event will recognize SVA's projects: Wellspring, Casa Sueños, The Whole Child Interim Housing and Support Services Center, Pohukaina Commons, and Kokua Hale. Verifying its expertise in designing vibrant communities, SVA Architects has earned Gold Nugget honors for 11 consecutive years, including multiple Grand Awards and a Judges Special Award of Excellence.

Gold Nugget Awards

One of the world's most prestigious architectural design competitions, the annual Gold Nugget Awards is a highlight of The Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC). This year's competition elicited 695 entries in 60+ categories. Selected by a panel of industry experts, Merit winners are finalists for the Grand Awards, which will be announced at the award ceremony.

Merit Award-Winning Projects



Wellspring

Best Health/Wellness Design Solutions

Best Affordable Housing Community (30 to 60 du/acre)

Located in Long Beach, CA and developed by BRIDGE Housing, Wellspring offers 88 affordable apartments, with 20 homes designated for formerly homeless seniors, and a new 18,000-square-foot Health and Wellness center run by TCC Family Health. The project seamlessly incorporates supportive housing with accessibility to high-quality integrated healthcare and wellness services.



Casa Sueños

Best Affordable Housing Community (60 to 100 du/acre)

Developed by BRIDGE Housing, Casa Sueños is the third stage of the award-winning, mixed-use, mixed-income Fruitvale Transit Village in Oakland, CA. Casa Sueños offers 181 affordable homes for essential workers, with 46 units reserved for formerly homeless individuals. The project also houses a local nonprofit that serves the community.



The Whole Child Interim Housing and Support Services Center

Best Supportive/Transitional Housing

Located in Santa Fe Springs, CA, The Whole Child center offers housing for up to 40 families transitioning out of homelessness. Developed by The Whole Child, the building's first floor contains shared amenities for residents and supportive services for hundreds of the organization's clients. It is the cornerstone of the "Homeless to Homeowner" campus, the first of its kind in Los Angeles County.



Pohukaina Commons

Best On-The-Boards Affordable Housing Community

Pohukaina Commons, located in Honolulu, HI, is being developed by Highridge Costa Development Company, Affordable Housing & Economic Development Foundation (AHED), and Form Partners. The development will offer 625 affordable rental homes across two towers. The adjoining parking structure will offer rooftop amenities, and the ground level will feature commercial space and a pedestrian plaza.

Kokua Hale

Best Affordable 55+ Housing Community

Developed by Highridge Costa Development Company, Kokua Hale in downtown Honolulu, HI is a 20-story tower featuring 222 affordable studios for seniors. With a walk score of 99/100, this development is close to restaurants, retail, medical, and senior services.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "These Gold Nugget Awards of Merit affirm our belief that great design and quality homes should be accessible to everyone. We are honored to design affordable communities that inspire pride, promote wellness, and offer a sense of belonging."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE SVA Architects, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED