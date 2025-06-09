Boeing To Focus On Customers, Innovation And Partnership At Paris Air Show 2025

LE BOURGET, PARIS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA ] will focus on advancing innovation, partnerships and collaboration at the 2025 Paris Air Show.

"We continue to make fundamental changes across Boeing to strengthen safety, quality and our culture, and we are seeing steady improvement in our performance," said Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg. "We look forward to connecting with our customers and partners at Le Bourget to demonstrate the work underway to restore trust and move Boeing forward."

Boeing will exhibit various commercial and defense capabilities, autonomous technologies and comprehensive services. The static displays will feature customer commercial jets and defense fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Displays and Experiences

Visitors to the Boeing Pavilion (C-2) will experience immersive and fully interactive product and technology displays spanning Boeing's portfolio, along with a full-size 777X interior section with its wider cabin and spacious architecture and the 777-8 Freighter Theater. A broad range of products and services will be highlighted, such as defense integrated and mission-critical capabilities, global parts resources, sustainment services, maintenance and training solutions, commercial airplane modification services and cutting-edge cabin interiors designs . The exhibit will also host the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling and visualization tool that assesses options to reduce aviation's footprint.

The adjoining Wisk Aero Pavilion will showcase its 6th generation all-electric, autonomous passenger aircraft. Visitors can explore the innovative design and technology behind this Advanced Air Mobility solution, reinforcing Wisk's leadership in the market.

Qatar Airways will display its special liveried 777-300ER showcasing the Paris Saint-Germain team. The U.S. Department of Defense corral will feature a range of Boeing products including the C-17, CH-47, F-15, F/A-18, KC-46 and P-8.

Conference Speakers and Engagements

Boeing leaders will participate in a number of conferences before and at the airshow on the topics of defense, sustainability, maintenance and future technologies.

Paris Air Forum , Friday, June 13



Steve Parker, interim BDS President and CEO, will participate in a defense panel looking at the future of combat aviation, 3:40-4:30 p.m .

Brian Moran, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer, will join a discussion on the supply of sustainable aviation fuel, 2:30-3:20 p.m . William Ampofo, BGS senior vice president of Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, will address maintenance and air transport growth, 4:45-5:35 p.m .

POLITICO event : Innovation at altitude: How tech is lifting aviation , Monday, June 16

Brian Yutko, BCA vice president of Product Development, will join industry peers to discuss the latest advancements in aviation innovation, 10:30-11:35 a.m.

Paris AirLab at Paris Air Show



Tuesday, June 17, 5:00-6:00 p.m.: Brian Moran, Chief Sustainability Officer, will join industry peers to discuss the power of collaboration in building a more resilient SAF supply chain. Wednesday, June 18, 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m.: Todd Citron, Boeing Chief Technology Officer, will join industry CTOs to discuss the future of key technologies, tools and processes, and engineering skill needs.

Media Opportunities

Boeing will host a series of media briefings at the Boeing Media hub (A334), including:

Tuesday, June 17

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Commercial Product & 2025 Market Outlook Briefing

Darren Hulst, vice president, Boeing Commercial Marketing

12:00-1:00 p.m.

Boeing Defense in Europe Briefing



Turbo Sjogren, senior vice president, Government Services, BGS Tim Flood, senior director, Business Development for Europe and Americas, BDS

Wednesday, June 18

10:00-11:00 a.m.

Boeing Rotorcraft Capabilities Briefing

Mark Ballew, senior director, Vertical Lift Business Development, BDS

12:00-1:00 p.m.

Services Market Outlook and Exhibit Tour (Boeing Pavilion)



Chris Raymond, President and CEO, Boeing Global Services

William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain, BGS Doug Backhus, vice president, Cabin, Modifications and Maintenance, BGS

Wisk CEO Sebastien Vigneron will host two news briefings at the Wisk pavilion on Monday, June 16, 2:30-3:00 p.m., and Tuesday, June 17, 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Media visits to the 777X interior mockup and 777-8 Freighter Immersive Theater are available at 11:00 a.m. on June 16, 17 and 19 and at 9:00 a.m. on June 18. Media can also request visits to the KC-46, P-8 and CH-47 in the corral. To sign up, media should provide name(s), news organization and preferred day to [email protected] by Friday, June 13.

We will provide updates to our daily schedule, customer announcements and media engagements via WhatsApp. If you would like to be added to our WhatsApp channel to receive updates, please email [email protected] or text +1 872-202-3019.

For more information about Boeing activities at the show, visit and follow @boeing @boeingairplanes @boeingdefense on X and Boeing on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit our Media Room for news releases, feature stories and a link to our multimedia library with downloadable photos, video and other assets to support coverage.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Paul Lewis – Enterprise

Boeing Communications

+1 562 234-1391

[email protected]

Caroline Blondel de Joigny - Europe

Boeing Communications

+33 6 35 82 59 02

[email protected]

Jessica Kowal - Enterprise

Boeing Media Relations

+1 206 660-6849

[email protected]

Bobbie Egan – Commercial Airplanes

Boeing Media Relations

+1 425 306-7848

[email protected]

Didi VanNierop – Defense, Space & Security and Global Services

Boeing Media Relations

+1 210 454-2656

[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

