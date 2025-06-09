Two Icons Unite: Post Malone Announces Global Partnership With The Legendary Food & Drinkware Brand, Stanley 1913

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We continue to build and deliver collaborations with best-in-class visionaries within sports and entertainment, and our next global partner is one of the most talented, genuine, and inventive creators in the world. His genre-bending style and undeniable icon status make him the ideal partner to amplify our message with Stanley 1913 fans and reach new consumers," said Matt Navarro, Global President, PMI WW Brands, LLC. "We're thrilled to welcome Post to the Stanley 1913 family."

Following his electrifying headlining Coachella performance and the start of his BIG ASS Stadium Tour, Post Malone is collaborating on a new collection featuring innovative and coveted items from the makers of the Quencher® H2.0 FlowStateTM Tumbler, Stacking Pint, and Legendary Classic Bottle. Post's affinity for the brand's timeless Originals line is evident in the inclusion of a premium Lunch Box and Classic Bottle set, marking a first-time collaboration for these iconic products. Inspired by Post Malone's unconventional and eclectic style, the limited-edition assortment showcases bold colors, iconic MultiCam® camouflage, and his instantly recognizable aesthetic.

"We created something that blends a little bit of Posty with the quality Stanley 1913 is known for," said Post Malone. "Can't wait for everyone to get theirs this summer."

The Stanley 1913 x Post Malone limited-edition collection features beloved products across the brand's Hydration, Bar and Originals categories, in MultiCam® camouflage design and "Coyote Brown" colors that exemplify Post Malone himself. A self-proclaimed "camo guy," Post injected his creative vision into the collection. Select products in the assortment include detailed accessories that Post Malone fans will love - including a Quencher® Pouch Belt and a keychain set, adorned with recognizable Post icons.

The Stanley 1913 x Post Malone Collection:



The Quencher® H2.0 FlowStateTM Tumbler (40oz) $60

The Quencher® H2.0 FlowStateTM Tumbler (40oz) with Quencher® Pouch Belt $75

The Stacking Beer Pint (16oz) $25

The Easy Fill Flask (8oz) $32 The Legendary Classic Bottle (1qt) and Legendary Classic Lunch Box (10qt) Set $175

Additionally, Post Malone's The BIG ASS Stadium Tour features select Stanley 1913 products (while supplies last and in select cities) engraved with the Posty Co logo. Known for having a red cup in hand when performing on stage, the brand designed and produced a new, reusable Stay-Chill Stacking Pint exclusively for Post in "Post Malone Red" with ridges for improved grip (or for measuring a favorite beverage). Additional featured Pint colors available for tour attendee purchase include "Post Malone Blaze Orange," "Hammertone Coyote Brown," and "Toast."

"When you're all about being original and doing things differently, like Stanley 1913 and Post Malone, a partnership just makes sense," said Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer, PMI WW Brands, LLC. "Two icons have come together to create a bold global collection that embodies the authentic spirit of Post Malone, fused with our brand's renowned durability and performance. We're delighted to team with Post Malone, following our wildly successful partnerships with Leo Messi, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla and other standouts in sports and entertainment."

To amplify the global partnership, the company launched a bold and engaging two-part creative campaign, beginning with the unveiling of part one on May 12. This dedicated initiative features Post Malone as the unexpected driver of a school bus, energized by his favorite Stanley 1913 products as he picks up fans on a unique journey. Part two of the campaign will bring fans closer to both Post and the Stanley 1913 brand, showcasing authentic product integration and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Follow the unfolding story and join the fun on the brand's official Instagram channel, @stanley_brand .

To learn more about the collection, visit Stanley1913.

About PMI WW Brands, LLC.

PMI WW Brands, LLC manufactures, markets, and sells innovative food and beverage containers under the iconic Stanley 1913 brand.

Stanley: Built for Life® since 1913.

We have fueled the human experience since the iconic Stanley vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Today, our colorful and innovative Hydration products, including the beloved Quencher®, as well as our Cafe, Bar, Kitchen, and Hard and Soft Cooler offerings, go beyond function, elevating everyday moments with style and empowering active lifestyles. We're a community of creators, builders and inventors who believe in creating sustainable products for a better life and world that minimize our impact on the planet. Learn more at .

SOURCE Stanley 1913