Metromont LLC Announces Key Organizational Changes To Propel Future Growth

Doug Callender has been appointed President, in addition to his current role as CFO. Doug's extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving Metromont's strategic, financial, and operational excellence.

Chuck Gantt has been named Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Chuck will oversee all operational aspects of the company, ensuring efficiency and quality across all projects.

Chris Pastorius has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager, with continued responsibility for Virginia Operations. Chris's leadership will be key in expanding Metromont's presence in the region.

Payne Thomas has been named Vice President / General Manager for the Carolinas, where he will focus on maintaining Metromont's strong market position and customer relationships.

All General Managers, including Jerry Batcher, Brian Martin, Payne Thomas, and Chris Pastorius , will report to Chuck Gantt, ensuring cohesive and effective management across all regions.

Jason Woodard has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Jason will continue to oversee Metromont's Safety function and facilitate Metromont's growth initiatives, reporting to Doug Callender.

Tony Smith will assume the role of VP of Preconstruction Services. Mike Ward, Director of Estimating, will report to Tony. His expertise will be crucial in enhancing Metromont's preconstruction capabilities. Tony will report to Jason Woodard.

Steve Babcock has been named VP of Market Development. Steve will retain his responsibilities in Engineering and Drafting for the Carolinas as he transitions full time into developing emerging market segments critical to Metromont's future success. At the time of his transition, he will begin reporting to Jason Woodard.

"These organizational changes reflect our commitment to our people, our honor in serving our clients, and our passion for innovation and excellence," said Rick Pennell, CEO of Metromont LLC. "As we celebrate our centennial, we are confident that these leadership appointments will drive Metromont to new heights and ensure our continued success."

Metromont LLC is dedicated to delivering high-quality precast concrete solutions and exceptional service to its clients. With a century of experience and a forward-looking leadership team, Metromont is poised for a bright future.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Terri Ward

Director of Marketing

Metromont LLC

864-752-6693

[email protected]



About Metromont LLC:

Metromont LLC is a leading provider of precast concrete solutions, serving a diverse range of industries including commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. Founded in 1925, Metromont has a rich history of innovation, quality, and customer service. With operations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, Metromont is committed to building a better future through sustainable and efficient construction practices.

