TDC Specialty Underwriters And Healthcare Risk Advisors Awarded Great Place To Work Certification For Second Time

"At TDCSU and HRA, our employee culture is the foundation of everything we do, and we're honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row," said Paul Romano, President of TDCSU. "This distinction reflects the collaborative spirit, creativity, and commitment to excellence that drive us at every level of our companies-and enable us to deliver truly exceptional solutions for our insureds." Mr. Romano is the senior executive leader responsible for TDCSU and HRA.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors required for market-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation.

The Trust Index Survey, administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, assesses employee satisfaction in key areas. For TDCSU, 89 percent of employees say TDCSU is a great place to work, and the company scored over 90 percent in the following categories :



When you join TDCSU, you are made to feel welcome.

Management is honest and ethical in its business practices. I am proud to tell others I work at TDCSU.

HRA's scores averaged 90 percent in the following categories :



When you join HRA, you are made to feel welcome.

Our customers would rate the service we deliver as excellent. Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"Promoting a people-focused culture is a fundamental part of our talent strategy," said Rachel Nelson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for TDC Group. "We are proud to support a workplace where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered to grow. By actively listening to our teams and acting on their feedback, we continue to strengthen the employee experience and invest in the success of our people."

TDC Group is composed of The Doctors Company, Healthcare Risk Advisors, and TDC Specialty Underwriters. The Doctors Company was also Certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025.

About TDC Specialty Underwriters

TDC Specialty (tdcspecialty ) serves as the Excess & Surplus (E&S) lines specialist within TDC Group (tdcg ), focused on providing specialty insurance capabilities and related services to the rapidly evolving healthcare industry. Our experienced, recognized experts design liability solutions for a variety of healthcare organizations and professionals, including hospitals, physicians, physician groups, medical and long term care facilities, managed care organizations, and life sciences organizations. Conducting business in a straightforward, honest, and thorough manner, we are a company committed to ease of doing business and service innovation. Our products are distributed through approved wholesale and select retail brokers. As part of TDC Group, our affiliated writing companies-TDC Specialty Insurance Company, TDC National Assurance Company, and Hospitals Insurance Company-are rated "A" by AM Best Company and Fitch Ratings.

About Healthcare Risk Advisors

Healthcare Risk Advisors (HRA) is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive insurance and risk management advisory services within TDC Group (tdcg ). HRA (healthcareriskadvisors ) partners with healthcare organizations and large physician groups to identify and solve their unique self-insurance, risk-transfer, and risk management needs. HRA uses evidence-based practices to reduce the cost of healthcare delivery by reducing MPL/HPL liability exposure and risk, while also helping to improve quality and patient safety. HRA has over 30 years of experience working with healthcare institutions and large physician groups to reduce their liability risk and improve patient safety and is currently serving 18 hospitals. HRA's mission is to advance, protect, and reward superior healthcare. TDC Group, the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions, serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems-over 119,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide-with annual revenue of $1 billion and $7.8 billion in assets.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience-specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certified.

SOURCE TDC Specialty