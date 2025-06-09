The Doctors Company Awarded Great Place To Work Certification For Third Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Promoting a people-focused culture is a fundamental part of our talent strategy," said Rachel Nelson, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for The Doctors Company. "We are proud to support a workplace where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered to grow. By actively listening to our teams and acting on their feedback, we continue to strengthen the employee experience and invest in the success of our people."

The Trust Index Survey, administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, assesses employee satisfaction in key areas. The Doctors Company scored over 90 percent in the following categories:



When you join The Doctors Company, you are made to feel welcome.

Management is honest and ethical in its business practices. I am proud to tell others I work at The Doctors Company.

"Our company culture is a top priority, and we are pleased to be recognized as a great place to work for the third time," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer for The Doctors Company. "At every level of our organization, we're guided by our core values-integrity, service, accountability, professionalism, collaboration, and agility. These principles shape how we operate and deliver the best imaginable service to our members."

The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group, the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group is comprised of The Doctors Company, TDC Specialty Underwriters, and Healthcare Risk Advisors. TDC Specialty Underwriters and Healthcare Risk Advisors are also Certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025.

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors ) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment-with expert guidance, resources, and coverage-and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg ), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems-over 119,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide-with annual revenue of $1 billion and $7.8 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany ), YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience-specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certified.

