Meridian Adhesives Group Appoints Kevin Zhou As Global Technical Director Of Electronics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Zhou as the new Global Technical Director of its Electronics Division. Based in Shanghai, China, Zhou will play a key strategic role in driving global innovation and advancing Meridian's electronics R&D and product development capabilities.

With nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Zhou brings a proven track record of technical leadership and innovation. He most recently served as R&D General Manager at Shanghai FIT Industrial, and previously held global roles at 3M, including Global Senior Lab Manager for the Electronics Materials Solution Division.

Zhou will lead Meridian's global Electronics technical organization with a focus on delivering sustainable value creation, product differentiation, and market-responsive innovation.

"Kevin's leadership will help us align our technical strategy with global market demands," said Brian Brace, Commercial President of Meridian's Electronics Division. "His experience in managing global teams and creating solution-driven adhesive products will be critical as we continue building a world-leading Electronics business at Meridian."

Kevin's appointment comes at a key moment in Meridian's global expansion. Following the recent opening of the Asia Technology and Application Development Center in Penang, Malaysia, Kevin will play a central role in further elevating the company's R&D presence and accelerating innovation to better serve customers worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin as Global Technical Director of the Electronics Division at Meridian Adhesives Group," said Charles Lai, APAC Managing Director. "His expertise in specialty adhesives for high-performance electronics will strengthen our R&D capabilities and reinforce our commitment to rapidly meeting the needs of our global customers."

Kevin holds a Ph.D. in Optical Engineering from Zhejiang University.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, providing cutting-edge solutions across electronics, flooring, infrastructure, packaging, and product assembly markets. With a strong portfolio of innovative brands, Meridian is dedicated to delivering superior adhesive technologies to meet the evolving needs of global customers.

