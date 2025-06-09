UOVO Launches Flow Trainer Line, Marking Bold New Chapter In Brand Evolution

Sleek Design Merges with Performance-Ready Comfort

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO is stepping into a new era of everyday movement with the launch of its new line, Flow, the brand's first collection of men's and women's performance-inspired trainers and the cornerstone of its Spring 2025 collection.

Flow reimagines the everyday trainer with a focus on versatility, form and feel. The line features advanced breathable fabric for optimal temperature regulation, ensuring feet stay cool and dry by preventing excess sweat. Designed to keep pace with modern movement, each pair is ultra light and provides shock resistance, making it perfect for city commutes, neighborhood strolls or spontaneous weekend escapes. The line debuts in an intentional palette of soft neutrals and bold, confident tones, inviting wearers to express their style with quiet clarity or vibrant energy.

"Flow captures the essence of UOVO: balance, simplicity and the confidence that comes from moving with purpose," says Holly Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at UOVO . "Flow isn't just a new product - it's a foundation for rediscovery - supporting and empowering people as they move toward health, joy, and personal expression."

Key characteristics of UOVO's new line include:



Dual Density Midsole System + Shock Resistance - Flow's Dual Density midsole system strategically layers two different compositions (PEBA and Foam EVA densities); the top layer is softer than the lower layer, and geared towards enhancing stability and providing adequate cushioning, while also absorbing shock

Breathable Knit - Advanced breathable fabric that incorporates high-strength yarns for optimal temperature regulation, targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability, which adds to an overall durability without increasing bulk

Ultra Light - PEBA mix provides industry-first aliphatic TPU foam, enhancing cushion and softness, plus, reduces weight for ultra light feel Long-lasting - Rubber outsole provides extensive durability and grip, while water repellent treatment over the knit helps to create a strong barrier from the elements

UOVO invites wearers to embrace every step as an opportunity; to move with intention, express personal style, and rediscover the confidence that comes from feeling truly supported. As the brand continues to evolve, Flow stands as a testament to UOVO's continued commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and the everyday journey.

Flow is currently available on Amazon for both men and women , with pricing beginning at $120. For more information, please visit uovobrand .

About UOVO

UOVO is a modern footwear brand built on a legacy of expert manufacturing and intentional design. Blending form and function with a minimalist aesthetic, UOVO creates versatile, high-quality shoes that support real movement and modern lifestyles. Every pair reflects the brand's commitment to balance, comfort, and craftsmanship-empowering wearers to walk with confidence, authenticity, and purpose. Explore more at uovobrand .

SOURCE UOVO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED