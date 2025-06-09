Industry Leaders Gather July 2223 In Wenatchee, WA For 28Th Mid-C Seminar On Power Market Transformation

Mid-C Seminar

Register Now! Join leading power and gas experts as they explore reliability, reform, and innovation shaping the future of the Western energy grid.

- Bill Dearing, Co-Founder of the Mid-C SeminarWENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 28th annual Mid-C Seminar will take place July 22–23, 2025, at the Wenatchee Convention Center, convening leading voices in the energy sector under the timely theme:“Transforming Power Markets: Keeping the Lights On?”As part of this year's expanded agenda , the seminar will also incorporate natural gas markets into the program, recognizing their critical role in the broader energy transition and in supporting grid reliability.The Mid-C Seminar has long been a key platform for utilities, policymakers, traders, and technology innovators to engage in high-level dialogue about the evolving challenges and opportunities in Western energy markets - from decarbonization and market reform to system reliability and climate adaptation.“This seminar isn't just about identifying challenges - it's about finding the people who can solve them,” said Bill Dearing, Co-Founder of the Mid-C Seminar.“With so many moving parts in today's grid - from intermittent renewables to gas integration and new market structures - it's never been more critical to gather and get aligned.”“The Mid-C Seminar was built to foster honest, technical, and practical dialogue - and our 28th year is no exception,” added Doug Frazier, Co-Founder.“This year's agenda reflects the evolving demands of energy stakeholders and the urgency of transforming power and gas markets responsibly and reliably.”Key Agenda Topics & Speakers Include:.Dan Kirschner, Executive Director, Northwest Gas Association –“Energy Connections – Present and Future”.Kirk Hudson, GM, Chelan County PUD –“New Large Loads and New Resources”.Sarah Edmonds, President & CEO, Western Power Pool –“WRAP, WestTEC, and Other Western Happenings”.Scott Simms, CEO, Public Power Council –“Case Study: Market Development in the West”.Clare Breidenich, WPTF –“Update on Western Carbon Markets”.Adam Capage, Renewable Northwest –“Resource Siting Challenges from a Local Perspective”.Jeff Wood, PowerBridge LLC –“Cascade Renewable Transmission Project”.Steve Wright, EUE LLC – Moderator, Panel on“Delivering Reliable, Affordable, and Clean Energy”.Antoine Lucas, COO, Southwest Power Pool.Christopher Hyde, Meteorologist, Meteomatics –“Drought Update and Long-Term Climate Trends”Honoring Our Sponsors:The Mid-C Seminar is made possible with the support of our outstanding sponsors:Powerex, Dynasty Power, Shell Energy, BrightNight, Brookfield Renewables U.S., Constellation, and Energy Keepers. Their continued partnership underscores the importance of industry collaboration in navigating today's complex energy challenges.Event Schedule.Tuesday, July 22: Optional golf and wine tastings, followed by the welcome dinner at Pybus Market at 5:00 PM.Wednesday, July 23: Conference programming from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PMFor the evolving agenda and registration details, visit:________________________________________About the Mid-C SeminarNow in its 28th year, the Mid-C Seminar is one of the Pacific Northwest's most respected energy forums, uniting power and gas professionals to discuss, collaborate, and shape the transformation of Western energy markets. The event offers practical insights, strategic thought leadership, and a collaborative environment for driving innovation and reliability.Media Contacts:Kim Holland📧 ...Michelle Mollineaux📧 ...Doug Frazier📞 (541) 419-6600📧 ...

Michelle Mollineaux

+1 604-760-7445

email us here

