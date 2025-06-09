Shannon Stocker, Award-Winning Author, Brings Courage And Heart To Kentucky Book Festival Book Signing On June 14, 2025

Shannon Stocker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Shannon Stocker will appear at the Kentucky Book Festival: Louisville Edition on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at Paristown 720 Brent Street, Louisville, KY 40204. Stocker will meet readers, discuss her books, and sign copies throughout the day. For more information, check out their Facebook Event Page:

“I wrote Stronger at the Seams for the younger end of the young adult audience because I believe teens and pre-teens deserve honest stories, too. This book helps them navigate difficult, often unspoken subjects in a way they can truly understand. I'm not pretending hard things don't happen, at any age. I give young readers the space and language to face issues most people are afraid to talk about,” says Stocker.

The Kentucky Book Festival: Louisville Edition is more than just a celebration of books; it's a unique opportunity for readers to connect with authors whose work makes a meaningful impact. For those attending, it's a chance to meet Shannon Stocker, a Schneider Family Book Award winner and advocate for the disability community and inclusive literature.

Stronger at the Seams continues this mission by helping teens navigate difficult topics with honesty and compassion. As Stocker puts it,“This festival brings people of all ages together to celebrate the power of stories. It's free, family-friendly, and full of opportunities to discover new books and connect through the written word.

“The Kentucky Book Festival is one of my favorite events... because this is the first 'Louisville edition.' I have done previous KY Book Festivals in Lexington, though. It's free, family-friendly, and full of opportunities to connect with authors, discover new books, and ignite a love of reading. I'm so proud to be part of something that makes literature accessible and joyful for everyone,” explains Stocker.

Stocker, known for her powerful and inspiring storytelling, will have four titles available for signing, including:

Stronger at the Seams – her latest YA novel

LISTEN: How Evelyn Glennie, A Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion – an award-winning picture book biography

Can U Save the Day – a playful, educational picture book

WARRIOR: A Patient's Courageous Quest – a true story of medical courage, for young readers

“Come check me out at the book signing! Bring the family, enjoy yourself, and be a part of something that's truly amazing. The Kentucky Book Festival is all about celebrating stories, community, and connection, and I'd love to share that experience with you,” concludes Stocker.

About the Author:

Shannon Stocker is an award-winning author, musician, and proud mom who believes in the magic of words and resilience. A medical school graduate with a Master's in Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology, Shannon's life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy following the removal of a tumor. After enduring years of pain and, eventually, a medically induced coma to reset her nervous system, she emerged a survivor and a storyteller.

Now in remission, Shannon writes from Louisville, Kentucky, where she lives with her husband Greg, their two incredible children, Cassidy and Tye, and a small zoo of beloved pets. Her stories, ranging from heartfelt picture books to lyrical nonfiction, celebrate hope, healing, and the power of belief.

